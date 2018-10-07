Kupp is out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks with a concussion.

Kupp was having a nice day before leaving the game, compiling six catches (on nine targets) for 90 yards and a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Brandin Cooks also left the contest concussed, so a heavy share of the passing game will likely fall on the shoulders of Robert Woods and second-year wideout Josh Reynolds. Kupp will need to clear the league's protocol before returning to action, and will be hoping to do so before Week 6's road matchup with the Broncos.