Rams' Cooper Kupp: Salvages line with touchdown

Kupp secured all four targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Kupp ultimately generated his third straight sub-50-yard effort, but his 22-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter on a perfectly executed crossing pattern marked his fourth straight game with a receiving score. The 26-year-old's target share has uncharacteristically dwindled over the last four games, with Kupp averaging a modest five looks per contest in that span. However, he'll look to close out his career-best campaign on a strong note versus the vulnerable Cardinals secondary Week 17.