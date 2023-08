Kupp (hamstring) said Thursday that he's on track to play Week 1 against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp pulled his hamstring back on Aug. 1 but returned to practice earlier this week. The Rams have no reason to push their offensive centerpiece, so Kupp has been getting plenty of rest before the games count in two weeks. Kupp is a locked-in top-five fantasy pick and should contend for the league lead in targets this season.