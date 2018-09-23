Kupp caught four of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

Kupp might be the third option in the passing game behind Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, but he remains one of Jared Goff's most trusted targets, especially in the red zone (six looks inside the 20 prior to Sunday). In Week 4, Kupp will face the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.