Rams' Cooper Kupp: Scores despite low usage
Kupp had four catches (four targets) for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Seahawks. He also threw an incomplete pass on a trick play.
Kupp saw his targets drop to four after watching them go from 10 to six a week ago. The Rams stated that they are going to return to featuring star running back Todd Gurley in order to save their season down the stretch, which could explain the recent dip in Kupp's offensive looks. The 26-year-old remains Jared Goff's favorite option, especially in the red zone -- Kupp had two more red-zone targets Sunday -- which keeps his value afloat even in contests in which he doesn't see double-digit targets. The Cowboys always present a tough matchup for opposing passing units, but Kupp has become a must-start receiver this season and should be trotted out with confidence for Sunday's tilt in Dallas.
