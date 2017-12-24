Rams' Cooper Kupp: Scores diving touchdown
Kupp caught four of six targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans.
Kupp came alive on a fourth-quarter drive with his team trailing 23-20, drawing a 31-yard pass interference penalty, then getting his knee down in the end zone for a 14-yard, diving touchdown. The rookie slot receiver continues to be a major cog in Los Angeles' high-octane offense, even with all the other skill position players at full health.
