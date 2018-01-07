Kupp caught eight of 13 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

The rookie finished the regular season with 62 receptions, 869 yards and five touchdowns, and he was heavily involved in the passing attack again Saturday. Los Angeles turned the ball over twice on returns in the first quarter, so the offensive gameplan was disrupted early, and Kupp benefited from head coach Sean McVay leaning on the passing attack in an attempt to keep this game close. Kupp showcased upside as both a possession receiver and a red-zone target throughout his debut campaign, and he projects to remain a key cog in the offense heading into the 2018 season.