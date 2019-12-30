Rams' Cooper Kupp: Scores TD for fifth straight game
Kupp corralled seven of 10 targets for 99 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win against Arizona.
Those who stuck with Kupp through a third-quarter slump benefited during the fantasy postseason, as the 26-year-old wideout scored in five consecutive games Weeks 13 through 17 after averaging three catches for 29 yards per game with zero TDs between Weeks 10 and 12. The third-year man out of Eastern Washington rebounded spectacularly from a torn ACL that cost him half of the 2019 campaign, obliterating previous personal bests by compiling 94 receptions for 1,161 yards, while also reaching the double-digit TD threshold for the first time in his professional career. Kupp carries immense upside heading into the 2020 campaign after finishing just five targets behind Robert Woods for a team-high mark of 139.
