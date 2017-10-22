Kupp caught four of his team-leading 10 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-0 win over the Cardinals.

Kupp's 18-yard touchdown came in garbage time with 3:46 to play, but it's all the same to fantasy owners who utilized the rookie slot receiver against Arizona's porous secondary. The Eastern Washington product has used his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame effectively in close, as his three receiving touchdowns are tied with running back Todd Gurley for the team lead heading into Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...