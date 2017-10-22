Kupp caught four of his team-leading 10 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-0 win over the Cardinals.

Kupp's 18-yard touchdown came in garbage time with 3:46 to play, but it's all the same to fantasy owners who utilized the rookie slot receiver against Arizona's porous secondary. The Eastern Washington product has used his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame effectively in close, as his three receiving touchdowns are tied with running back Todd Gurley for the team lead heading into Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.