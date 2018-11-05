Kupp (knee) caught five of six targets for 89 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 loss to the Saints.

Kupp returned from a two-game absence due to a knee injury and made his presence felt. He finished second on the team in catches and receiving yards, doing most of his damage on a 41-yard touchdown reception to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Kupp's presence was surely missed while he was out, as he now has 527 yards and six touchdowns through six full games this season. He appears to be fully over the injury and should be in line to produce next Sunday against the Seahawks.