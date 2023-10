Kupp (hamstring) has been activated off injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The All-Pro receiver is thus set to take the field with a new-look Rams offense that has generated plenty of potent plays with previously unheralded rookie, Puka Nacua, and 2021 second-round pick, Tutu Atwell. Expect Kupp to be a featured target, but perhaps not to the level of past seasons given the emergence of the aforementioned duo.