Kupp (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice by the Rams.

With that, a 21-day window in which the Rams can move Kupp from IR back to the active roster has opened. Per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, Kupp is in line to practice Wednesday, with Sarah Barshop of ESPN having previously reported that the Rams hope the wideout will be available this Sunday against the Eagles. At this stage that's not a lock, but added context on that front should arrive once the team is able to evaluate Kupp at practice this week.