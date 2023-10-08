Kupp will not have any limitations while making his season debut Sunday versus the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kupp, who came off IR on Saturday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's contest, closed the week as a full participant in practice after initially being limited Wednesday. The All-Pro receiver will be set to rejoin a new-look Rams offense that was led by emergent duo Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell through the first four weeks of the year, meaning it might not be necessary for him to operate as quite the dominant target hog of seasons past. Nonetheless, of course, news that Kupp will lack any limitations in his return from injury provides confidence that he'll hit the ground running as an elite fantasy contributor, even amid new circumstances on offense.