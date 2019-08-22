Rams' Cooper Kupp: Showing improved agility
Kupp's post-surgery athletic testing numbers for quickness and agility are better than the times he had before he tore his ACL, Jay Glazer of The Athletic reports.
This should be taken with a grain of salt, as the exact nature of the drills isn't specified, nor is the date when his pre-injury times were recorded. Kupp may be held out for the entire preseason along with the rest of the Rams' top starters, but his participation in practices this summer suggests he's on track for Week 1 at Carolina. His stat line from eight appearances last season prorates to an 80-1,132-12 receiving line over 16 games -- and that includes two contests in which injuries limited him to 36 and 28 snaps.
