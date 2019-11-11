Rams' Cooper Kupp: Shut down by Steelers

Kupp failed to catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

Jared Goff didn't have much success overall, but seeing Kupp get completely shut out is a shocker, especially with the Rams shifting to short, quick passes in the second half after center Brian Allen (knee) exited the game. It's only the second time in his career Kupp has gone without a catch, but he'll look to rebound next week against the Bears.