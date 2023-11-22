Rams head coach Sean McVay said Kupp (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Kupp is considered day-to-day with what has been reported as a right low-ankle sprain, McVay said Monday that he's hopeful the veteran wideout won't miss any game action, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports. With an absence from practice Wednesday, Kupp isn't starting Week 12 prep off on the right foot, but he'll have two more chances to potentially log some on-field activity and put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Cardinals. Before tweaking his ankle in this past Sunday's win over the Seahawks, Kupp missed the Rams' first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.