Rams' Cooper Kupp: Slated for more tests on knee
Kupp said after Sunday's 23-20 victory in Denver that he's unsure of the severity of his left knee injury but will undergo additional testing, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The issue was serious enough for Kupp to warrant a ride on the cart to the locker room, but his return in the second half, while short-lived, put a positive light on his health. In comments made by both Kupp and coach Sean McVay after the contest, there seems to be some question as to his availability next Sunday at San Francisco. McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today that Kupp "just wasn't himself" during his only possession of the second half, while the wide receiver later said he has "no idea" if the injury will impact his Week 7 prospects. The results of the upcoming evaluation should provide the first indication of Kupp's status.
