Coach Sean McVay relayed Friday that Kupp (hamstring) is in line to make his season debut Sunday against the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Backing up a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic earlier Friday, Kupp should be available to the Rams after spending the first four games of the season on injured reserve due to a lingering hamstring injury. Kupp had a cap on his practice reps Wednesday, but the team listed him as a full participant Thursday, indicating he may not have many limitations Sunday, assuming he's out there. In order for him to be available to play this weekend, L.A. must activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon, and then his status for Week 5 won't become official until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.