Kupp recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

The Rams' offense was held in check throughout the game, as Darrell Henderson was the team's leading receiver with 54 yards. Meanwhile, Kupp has combined to record just six receptions for 50 yards across his last two games. Particularly concerning for his outlook moving forward is that Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury in the loss, leaving Brett Rypien as the potential starter for a Week 9 matchup at Green Bay.