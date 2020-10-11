Kupp secured five of eight targets for 66 yards and returned four punts for 20 yards in the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Kupp gave his fantasy day a boost with a 49-yard grab, and he paced the Rams pass catchers in receptions overall. The fourth-year pro has seen between six and 10 targets in the last four games, and although Sunday saw his two-game streak with a touchdown snapped, Kupp did garner at least five receptions for the fourth consecutive contest. He'll look to get back over the century mark for the second time on the campaign at the expense of the division-rival 49ers in a Week 6 Sunday night matchup.