Kupp is dealing with a low-ankle sprain but isn't believed to be in any danger of missing Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There was speculation of a problem after Kupp was removed from Saturday's scrimmage, but coach Sean McVay claims the wide receiver wasn't injured. It turns out Kupp did indeed suffer an injury, just not an especially serious one. The initial report suggests he'll miss some practice time during the upcoming week before returning for Week 1 against the Cowboys.