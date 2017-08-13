Rams' Cooper Kupp: Starts strong in opener
Kupp caught two of three targets for 35 yards and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.
Kupp worked from the slot with the first-team offense, picking up 19 yards on a pass from Jared Goff on the game's second drive, which was capped off by the rookie recovering a Robert Woods fumble in the end zone. Kupp also played with the backups and had a 16-yard gain in the second quarter when Sean Mannion was under center. The third-round pick was listed as a starter alongside Woods and Tavon Austin (hamstring) on the unofficial preseason depth chart, but the acquisition of Sammy Watkins pushes everyone back a spot. Though seemingly still in the mix for slot work, Kupp now faces a difficult path to regular targets in his debut campaign.
