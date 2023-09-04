Kupp (hamstring) is still in Minnesota to see a specialist, with coach Sean McVay saying Monday that the wideout remains day-to-day, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

The "day-to-day" phrasing seems a bit generous after McVay acknowledged Thursday that Kupp had suffered a setback with the hamstring that's been bothering him since the beginning of August. The Rams haven't ruled Kupp out of anything besides Monday's practice yet, but it's not the best sign for Week 1 that he's taking a three-day trip to Minnesota to meet with a specialist right when the Rams are starting preparations for their season opener. Any absence would leave the team with arguably the NFL's worst WR group, comprised of Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek and Demarcus Robinson.