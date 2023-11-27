Kupp brought in three of five targets for 18 yards in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kupp was able to come into the day free of an injury designation after overcoming his Week 11 ankle sprain, and although he appeared to be dinged up briefly early in Sunday's contest, he returned and handled a normal workload. However, the majority of the production through the air came via the unlikely duo of Kyren Williams and Tyler Higbee, who accounted for all four of Matthew Stafford's touchdown tosses. Kupp's numbers thus far have been underwhelming, but he'll draw an intriguing home matchup in Week 13 against a Browns defense that's been much more generous against the pass on the road.