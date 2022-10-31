Kupp suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday's 31-14 loss to San Francisco and will undergo further testing in the coming days, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp put together a strong game (8/79/1) before rolling his ankle on his final touch in garbage time of a losing effort. Head coach Sean McVay couldn't shed light on the actual injury, but he stated that he was "kicking himself" for putting his star receiver on the field down three scores with less than two minutes remaining. Kupp said after the game that he felt he "dodged a bullet" in regards to the severity of the injury, but we will have to wait for reports from the Rams' medical staff in the coming days. The 29-year-old's fantasy managers will be holding their collective breaths for further updates heading into a matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.