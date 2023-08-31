Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Kupp had a "setback" with his hamstring injury and now is considered "day-to-day," Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

Kupp has been dealing with a balky hamstring since an Aug. 1 practice, which kept him out for the Rams' entire preseason slate. He was able to return to drills on Aug. 21 and had been ramping up his activity level in the meantime, but he now is tending to what McVay terms a "muscle strain." While being deemed day-to-day generally is a decent sign for Kupp's chances to suit up Sunday, Sept. 10 at Seattle, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur used those exact words when discussing the wide receiver's health back on Aug. 4. As a result, Kupp's status will be one to monitor closely during Week 1 prep.