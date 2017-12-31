Kupp (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the 49ers, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams didn't give any indication they'd risk the health of one of their starting wideouts, especially in a game in which Jared Goff and Todd Gurley (coach's decision - inactive) aren't taking the field. Meanwhile, Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins also didn't land on the inactive list, but the snap counts for the trio are expected to be minimal, at best. Such a reality should allow Josh Reynolds, Tavon Austin, Pharoh Cooper and perhaps even Mike Thomas to get in the act with backup QB Sean Mannion.