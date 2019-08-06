Kupp (knee) popped right back up off the turf after taking a hit in Sunday's practice, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Head coach Sean McVay noted Kupp has gotten better with each day of training camp, and the wideout added that it felt great to take his first real hit since tearing his ACL last November. Kupp remains on track to play Week 1, but it will be important to monitor his progress leading into the season. His return should provide a notable boost to the Los Angeles offense.