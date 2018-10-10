Rams' Cooper Kupp: Takes part in Wednesday's walkthrough
Coach Sean McVay said Kupp (concussion) took part in Wednesday's walkthrough and "feels good" about the wide receiver suiting up Sunday in Denver, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Considering McVay's comments, Kupp seems as if he'll be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, but both he and Brandin Cooks are still in the concussion protocol. If even one of the pair doesn't gain clearance from an independent neurologist prior to Sunday's contest, Josh Reynolds would be in line for a significant uptick in offensive snaps in three-receiver sets.
