Kupp caught just three of eight targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.

Kupp's eight targets were a season high, and he's now garnered six or more in four of the first five games of the season. Additionally, he's also been targeted five times in the red zone. For the year, the rookie receiver has 17 receptions for 230 yards and two scores. Unfortunately, Kupp just missed a would-be touchdown catch on the final drive of the game Sunday, which would have likely won Los Angeles the game and definitely saved his fantasy day. Quarterback Jared Goff continues to look Kupp's way often, so the wideout should be rostered in the majority of settings.