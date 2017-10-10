Rams' Cooper Kupp: Targeted eight times in loss to Seahawks
Kupp caught just three of eight targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
Kupp's eight targets were a season high, and he's now garnered six or more in four of the first five games of the season. Additionally, he's also been targeted five times in the red zone. For the year, the rookie receiver has 17 receptions for 230 yards and two scores. Unfortunately, Kupp just missed a would-be touchdown catch on the final drive of the game Sunday, which would have likely won Los Angeles the game and definitely saved his fantasy day. Quarterback Jared Goff continues to look Kupp's way often, so the wideout should be rostered in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...