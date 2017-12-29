Updating a previous report, Kupp (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Kupp is listed as questionable because he's probably healthy enough to play, but Rams head coach Sean McVay already said the rookie wideout will be held out, along with QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan. McVay also said Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins won't play much, if at all, likely leaving Josh Reynolds and Pharoh Cooper as the team's top receivers for the majority of Sunday's game. Kupp returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, putting himself on track to suit up for the wild-card round of the playoffs.