Rams' Cooper Kupp: Technically listed as questionable
Updating a previous report, Kupp (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Kupp is listed as questionable because he's probably healthy enough to play, but Rams head coach Sean McVay already said the rookie wideout will be held out, along with QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan. McVay also said Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins won't play much, if at all, likely leaving Josh Reynolds and Pharoh Cooper as the team's top receivers for the majority of Sunday's game. Kupp returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, putting himself on track to suit up for the wild-card round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Ruled out against Niners•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Reduced workload likely Sunday, if active•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Misses practice with knee soreness•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Scores diving touchdown•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Just two catches in win over Seahawks•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Has career game versus Eagles•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...