Coach Sean McVay said Kupp doesn't have an ankle sprain but instead is dealing with pre-existing ankle soreness, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

After Kupp left Saturday's practice with an injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the issue was a low-ankle sprain. Kupp underwent the requisite testing, including X-rays, and a sprain has been ruled out as the issue. While he may held of practice in the short term, there doesn't seem to be much worry about his status for Week 1 versus the Cowboys.