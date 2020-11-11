Kupp (wrist) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, but coach Sean McVay believes the wide receiver is "on track to play" Sunday versus the Seahawks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Kupp is slated to partake in individual drills before sitting for the team portion of Wednesday's session. Ideally, he'll build up his reps as the week proceeds, but there's also no guarantee he'll log a full practice before the Rams release their final Week 10 injury report Friday. As such, Kupp will be monitored closely over the next few days.