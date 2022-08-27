With the Rams not planning to play key starters in their preseason finale, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Kupp is in line to sit out Saturday's game against the Bengals.

It's no surprise that the Rams are inclined to play it safe with their top wideout (among others) in the team's exhibition finale. Once the regular season kicks off, Kupp -- who is slated to start alongside Allen Robinson -- is in line to log plenty of passing targets from QB Matthew Stafford (elbow), on the heels of an impressive 2021 campaign in which he racked up a 145/1,947/16 stat line in 17 games.