Rams' Cooper Kupp: Tops 100 yards again

Kupp caught nine of 15 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 15 targets tied Robert Woods for the team lead in the wild affair. Kupp has now hauled in at least 100 yards in three straight games and seen at least nine targets in four straight, as he re-establishes himself as Jared Goff's favorite receiver following last year's season-ending knee injury.