Kupp (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday, but the concern right now is that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Kupp went down in the fourth quarter with a non-contact injury that saw him clutching his left knee. Of course, Kupp only returned last Sunday from a two-game absence due to a sprained MCL in that same knee. Given that connection, it unfortunately wasn't surprising when Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game that Kupp's outlook appeared grim, and now it seems the wideout's season could be over. The results on Monday's MRI should determine Kupp's fate, but the signs so far don't look good.