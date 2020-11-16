Kupp caught five of seven targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Seattle.

Make it five consecutive games without a touchdown for Kupp, and with only two on the season, the fourth-year receiver is considerably trailing last year's 10-score showing. Additionally, he has just seven receptions of 20-plus yards, which again are significantly behind his 21 from the 2019 campaign. With Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff spreading the ball around and head coach Sean McVay's commitment to the running game, it could prove difficult for Kupp to close the gap on last year's numbers.