Kupp caught just three of nine targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the 49ers.

The Rams' aerial attack faltered as a whole in what should have been a plus matchup, but Kupp's performance (or lack thereof) stood out the most from a fantasy perspective. The usually sure-handed slot extraordinaire dropped a would-be touchdown that could have salvaged his meager stat line. Despite Kupp's struggles, he still finished second on the team in targets, so owners have to remain confident and simply write this off as a dud. The 27-year-old will look to get back to his consistent production against the Bears next Monday.