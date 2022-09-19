Kupp recorded 11 receptions on 14 targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons.

Kupp got off to a relatively slow start, though he added another impressive performance to his resume. He scored touchdowns from three and 10 yards away and also posted lengthier gains of 20, 19 and 12 yards. Kupp certainly appears capable of replicating his 2021 results, as he has recorded double-digit receptions, at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in each of the team's first two games of the new campaign.