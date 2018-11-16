Rams' Cooper Kupp: Undergoes ACL surgery
Coach Sean McVay confirmed Kupp (knee) underwent successful surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
McVay didn't offer a specific timeline for Kupp's recovery from the procedure, but noted that doctors detected no additional structural damage in the wideout's left knee. That seemingly bodes well for Kupp's odds of being available for the start of the 2019 season, though the lengthy rehab process could keep him sidelined for the first few weeks of training camp and the preseason. As for the rest of the current campaign, the Rams will likely prepare Josh Reynolds for a regular role in three-wideout sets on the outside of formations, while Robert Woods shifts inside to fill Kupp's usual duties in the slot.
