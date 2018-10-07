Rams' Cooper Kupp: Undergoing concussion tests
Kupp is under evaluation for a concussion potentially suffered Sunday at Seattle.
Kupp is the second Rams wide receiver to undergo tests for a head injury, joining Brandin Cooks in the locker room. If he's unable to return, Kupp will end the game with six receptions (on nine targets) for one touchdown. In the duo's wake, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge are the only healthy LA wideouts at the moment.
More News
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Career-best night in Week 4 win•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Handling punt return duties in Week 4•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Scores against Chargers•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Catches each of six targets•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Catches key touchdown in Week 1 win•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Skipping preseason Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.