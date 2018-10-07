Kupp is under evaluation for a concussion potentially suffered Sunday at Seattle.

Kupp is the second Rams wide receiver to undergo tests for a head injury, joining Brandin Cooks in the locker room. If he's unable to return, Kupp will end the game with six receptions (on nine targets) for one touchdown. In the duo's wake, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge are the only healthy LA wideouts at the moment.

