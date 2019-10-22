Rams' Cooper Kupp: Underwhelms against Falcons

Kupp caught six of eight targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 37-10 win over Atlanta.

This was the second consecutive poor showing from Kupp. He topped 100 yards in each of the previous four games while scoring four touchdowns during the stretch, so the third-year receiver shouldn't be written off after a couple of disappointing performances. Although there are still definite concerns with the Rams offense -- even with this rebound, 37-point showing in mind -- Kupp projects as a bounce-back candidate heading into Week 8.