Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Kupp (illness) is "probably not likely to be available for us" Sunday against the Cardinals, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams placed Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed Wednesday that the move was made because the wide receiver tested positive. League protocols ensure Kupp won't be able to recover in time for a key Week 17 matchup, one that will help in determining the team's postseason fate. L.A. also will be without Jared Goff (thumb) on Sunday, meaning John Wolford will be throwing passes to Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson.