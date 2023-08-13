Coach Sean McVay said Sunday that it's "more likely than not" that Kupp (hamstring) doesn't participate in joint practices with the Raiders this week, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams initially hoped that Kupp would be back on the field for the joint practices with Las Vegas this week, but McVay said that it's more realistic that the receiver returns the following week. Even if he takes an extra week to recover, Kupp will have a few weeks to practice with the team before the Rams' regular-season opener in Seattle on Sept. 10.