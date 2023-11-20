Kupp is considered day-to-day after suffering a right low-ankle sprain in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kupp has a history of ankle issues, but his reported diagnosis of a low-ankle sprain has to be considered good news in the grand scheme of things. He was injured early in the Week 11 win and was unable to return to the contest, despite being spotted on the sideline in uniform testing out the ankle. The Rams will exercise caution this week in determining Kupp's status for next Sunday's game in Arizona, but the wideout looks to have a realistic shot at playing.