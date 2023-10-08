Kupp secured eight of 12 targets for 118 yards during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Any fleeting concerns about the former All-Pro wideout were washed away in a hurry on the Rams' opening drive, as Kupp was peppered with six targets that he converted into five catches for 56 yards. The veteran led the team in targets, receptions and yards and also had the Rams' longest play on the day, a 39-yard catch late in the second quarter that led to a Puka Nacua touchdown. The rookie sensation had a commendable stat line of his own (7-71-1 on 11 targets), and Matthew Stafford seemed right at home feeding the talented duo with opportunities all day long, a sign that there's enough volume in the passing attack for both Kupp and Nacua to feast. Kupp has a tantalizing matchup in store in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that just allowed a monster 15-192-3 line to Ja'Marr Chase.