The Rams won't place Kupp (knee) on the PUP list to begin training camp, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

That's not to say Kupp has completed his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2018 campaign Week 10, but the team must feel confident that he'll get through training camp and the preseason unscathed. His showings during both will be key to determining his level of fitness for Week 1, when (if cleared) he'll act as a safety valve for Jared Goff out of the slot. In 23 regular-season appearances to date, Kupp has posted a 68.4 percent catch rate en route to 4.4 receptions for 62.4 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game.

