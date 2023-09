Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp (hamstring) will resume practicing next week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The return to practice will open a 21-day window in which the Rams can move Kupp back to the active roster before he reverts to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. He won't be listed on official injury reports until he's on the roster, but McVay did mention Wednesday that he hoped to get Kupp back on the field when first eligible Week 5 against the Eagles.