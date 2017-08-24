Rams' Cooper Kupp: Will start against Chargers
Kupp is expected to start against the Chargers on Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
The rookie out of Eastern Washington has been catching everything in camp and during the preseason (eight of 10 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown). His fantasy value is on the rise heading into Week 1, and there's potential for Kupp to carve out a significant role in the passing attack -- if he hasn't already. He's probably going to be a better option in PPR settings, and a lot changes when the games mean something, but everything from Kupp has been impressive so far.
More News
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...