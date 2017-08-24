Kupp is expected to start against the Chargers on Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

The rookie out of Eastern Washington has been catching everything in camp and during the preseason (eight of 10 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown). His fantasy value is on the rise heading into Week 1, and there's potential for Kupp to carve out a significant role in the passing attack -- if he hasn't already. He's probably going to be a better option in PPR settings, and a lot changes when the games mean something, but everything from Kupp has been impressive so far.