Kupp has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers due to a sore groin, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kupp's groin injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, but the 2017 third-rounder will be held out of Saturday's preseason tilt as a precaution. Depending on his level of activity in practice next week, he could return for the Rams' preseason finale against the Packers next Thursday.

